Kyrgyzstan participates in Geneva Conference on Disarmament for the first time

On February 23, 2026, Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev addressed the high-level segment of the Conference on Disarmament, held at the UN Office in Geneva. This was the first time Kyrgyzstan participated in the conference. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the minister noted that the global security system is undergoing a period of profound change, characterized by growing mistrust between states, weakening of existing treaty mechanisms, and the rapid development of military technologies that outpace international law.

Kyrgyzstan expressed particular concern over the expiration of the New START Treaty and the lack of a new mechanism for strategic stability and deterrence among nuclear powers. The minister also noted the crisis in the European security architecture and the weakening of confidence-building measures and transparency, calling on all parties to reconsider their approaches in order to prevent new large-scale conflicts.

Emphasizing Kyrgyzstan’s fundamental commitment to the complete renunciation of weapons of mass destruction, the Foreign Minister recalled the country’s accession to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in 2025. He reaffirmed his support for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) and non-proliferation efforts, and stated that Kyrgyzstan will consistently advocate for a nuclear-weapon-free world.

The minister paid special attention to the role of nuclear-weapon-free zones, noting their importance as spaces of trust and for reducing global risks. In this context, he announced Kyrgyzstan’s initiative, as depositary and one of the founding members of the Central Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Treaty, to strengthen its institutional framework and expand opportunities for cooperation with the UN system.
