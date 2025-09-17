12:22
Caravan of Safe Migration organized for residents of Jalal-Abad region

The Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad, with the support of the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), organized a series of information and explanatory events within the framework of Caravan of Safe Migration in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan.

During the meetings, citizens were informed about the capabilities and functionality of Amina mobile application, measures to protect against fraud in the field of employment, current vacancies in South Korea, Great Britain, Germany, Hungary and other European countries, as well as the step-by-step procedure for employment through licensed private employment agencies.

Particular attention was paid to safe migration and legal literacy of citizens.

The campaign is aimed at reducing the risks of illegal migration, raising awareness of citizens and forming a culture of safe employment.
