Bishkek City Hall unveils Victory Day program

A series of events will take place in Bishkek to mark the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War (1941–1945), the City Hall reported.
The program includes:
- May 6, 11 a.m. — Gala concert of the «Red Carnation — Memory of Generations» festival at the Kyrgyz National Conservatory named after Kaly Moldobasanov
- May 6, 10:30 a.m. — International «Flame of Memory» campaign at Cholponbai Tuleberdiev Park
- May 7, 10 a.m. — Flower-laying ceremony at the 1941–1945 and Eternal Memory monuments
- May 7, 10 a.m. — Memorial rally at the monument in Nizhnyaya Ala-Archa
- May 8, 11 a.m. — Flower-laying ceremony at the 1941–1945 monument
- May 8, 10 a.m. — Memorial rally at the Dair Asanov Military Lyceum
- May 9, 9:30 a.m. — Main event marking the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War at Victory Square
- May 9, 11 a.m. — Distribution of traditional soldier’s porridge at Cholponbai Tuleberdiev Park
- May 10, 2 p.m. — a festive evening dedicated to Victory Day, «We Remember,» will be held at the Dialogue City Cultural Center.