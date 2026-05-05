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Bishkek City Hall unveils Victory Day program

A series of events will take place in Bishkek to mark the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War (1941–1945), the City Hall reported.

The program includes:

  • May 6, 11 a.m. — Gala concert of the «Red Carnation — Memory of Generations» festival at the Kyrgyz National Conservatory named after Kaly Moldobasanov
  • May 6, 10:30 a.m. — International «Flame of Memory» campaign at Cholponbai Tuleberdiev Park
  • May 7, 10 a.m. — Flower-laying ceremony at the 1941–1945 and Eternal Memory monuments
  • May 7, 10 a.m. — Memorial rally at the monument in Nizhnyaya Ala-Archa
  • May 8, 11 a.m. — Flower-laying ceremony at the 1941–1945 monument
  • May 8, 10 a.m. — Memorial rally at the Dair Asanov Military Lyceum
  • May 9, 9:30 a.m. — Main event marking the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War at Victory Square
  • May 9, 11 a.m. — Distribution of traditional soldier’s porridge at Cholponbai Tuleberdiev Park
  • May 10, 2 p.m. — a festive evening dedicated to Victory Day, «We Remember,» will be held at the Dialogue City Cultural Center.
link: https://24.kg/english/372947/
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