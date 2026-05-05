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 Kyrgyzstan to take part in world’s largest film market Marché du Film

A delegation from Kyrgyzstan will participate in the Marché du Film, the world’s largest film market, taking place on May 12–18 as part of the Cannes Film Festival, the Ministry of Culture reported.

Kyrgyzstan will present a national stand showcasing the potential of its film industry and opportunities for international cooperation.

The delegation is set to hold meetings with film industry representatives from Asia and Europe, including producers, distributors, and festival program directors. The focus will be on developing co-productions and expanding the international distribution of Kyrgyz films.

This year’s participation is particularly significant as it coincides with the 85th anniversary of Kyrgyz cinema and increased attention to Asian cinema within the Marché du Film program. Talks are also planned on developing series production and preserving the legacy of the «Kyrgyz Keremeti» era, including the digitization and restoration of classic films.

Within the market, Kyrgyzfilm will present two feature films: «Kara Kyzyl Sary» directed by Aktan Arym Kubat and «Buyruk» directed by Dastan Madalbekov.

Another notable achievement is the inclusion of the international documentary film festival UmutDoc in the Cannes Docs program, opening up additional opportunities for collaboration with leading figures in the global film industry.
link: https://24.kg/english/372954/
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