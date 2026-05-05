Mudflow hits Talas district, agricultural land affected

A mudflow hit Besh-Tash rural area in Talas region following heavy rainfall in the mountains, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the ministry, mudflows descended from the southeastern side of Arashan village, flooding arable land.

Approximately 12 hectares of fields planted with grass and barley were affected. Fortunately, no residential houses were damaged. Authorities are currently assessing the situation on-site. Cleanup efforts are underway, including clearing irrigation channels and regulating water flow.

Local residents are urged to follow safety guidelines during periods of heavy rainfall and to stay away from ravines and gorges.