Police officer covers up illegal migration channel in Kyrgyzstan

Security services detained three organizers of an illegal migration channel to Kyrgyzstan and 19 citizens of Uzbekistan who were working illegally in the country. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

It has been established that Kyrgyzstanis T.I.A. and T.A.I., under the protection of a police officer, O.A.M., brought citizens of a neighboring country into Kyrgyzstan for illegal labor activities without the necessary permits, thus organizing a stable illegal migration channel.

On July 30, employees of the SCNS, together with the Internal Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, detained 3 organizers and 19 hired workers from among citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan who were engaged in illegal labor activities in the Kyrgyz Republic.