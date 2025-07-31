16:07
USD 87.45
EUR 101.07
RUB 1.07
English

Police officer covers up illegal migration channel in Kyrgyzstan

Security services detained three organizers of an illegal migration channel to Kyrgyzstan and 19 citizens of Uzbekistan who were working illegally in the country. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

It has been established that Kyrgyzstanis T.I.A. and T.A.I., under the protection of a police officer, O.A.M., brought citizens of a neighboring country into Kyrgyzstan for illegal labor activities without the necessary permits, thus organizing a stable illegal migration channel.

On July 30, employees of the SCNS, together with the Internal Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, detained 3 organizers and 19 hired workers from among citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan who were engaged in illegal labor activities in the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/338114/
views: 137
Print
Related
Employee of prosecutor's office detained in Osh
Ex-head of Karakol municipal enterprise, head of construction company detained
Criminals from Kyrgyzstan hiding abroad detained and awaiting extradition
Fugitive convict detained in Talas region
Police inspector detained in Osh for corruption and abuse of power
Deputy Head of Tax Service Department for Kara-Suu arrested
Suspect detained in Talas for promotion of organized crime ideology
Fraud suspect attempts to bribe police officer
Senior tax inspector detained in Kyzyl-Kiya for extortion
Suspect in large-scale fraud detained in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership
Kymyz across the ocean: How two cousins produce national drink in the USA Kymyz across the ocean: How two cousins produce national drink in the USA
Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules
Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic
31 July, Thursday
15:49
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Foreign Minister of...
15:43
Kyrgyzstan wins 38 medals at ITF World Taekwondo Championships in Spain
15:34
Imams from Kyrgyzstan leave for Medina to study Arabic
15:27
Kyrgyzstan launches app for monitoring medicine prices
15:12
Police officer covers up illegal migration channel in Kyrgyzstan