Nine foreigners fined in Batken region as part of Illegal Migrant operation

Nine foreign citizens were fined in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan as part of the Illegal Migrant operation. The regional Department of Internal Affairs reported.

According to police, the raid took place on February 17-19 in Batken district. During the inspection, the foreigners working in Kyrgyzstan were briefed on the procedures for their stay in Kyrgyzstan and the requirements of migration legislation. They were also issued appropriate warnings.

The Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration reported that 52,000 jobs are allocated for foreign labor migrants in 2026. Initially, 25,000 quotas were allocated for 2025, but this was later increased to 42,000.

China, India, Turkey, and Pakistan are the leading countries requesting labor quotas in Kyrgyzstan.

Since last year, the distribution of labor quotas has been transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
