Sadyr Japarov meets with Foreign Minister of Seychelles

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received Barry Faure, Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora of the Seychelles, in Cholpon-Ata. The presidential press service reported.

The parties discussed the development of bilateral cooperation, including strengthening political dialogue and expanding trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties.

The head of state noted the Kyrgyz Republic’s interest in deepening cooperation with African countries, emphasizing that, despite the geographical distance, there is significant potential for expanding cooperation.

The parties also discussed prospects for collaboration in investment, tourism, finance, and digital technology.

They expressed mutual interest in exchanging experiences to develop the tourism industry and digital transformation, as well as establishing cooperation through Tamchy Special Financial Investment Territory and Uchkun OJSC.

Barry Faure conveyed greetings from the President of the Seychelles, Patrick Herminie.

They also exchanged views on pressing international issues, including climate change and sustainable development. The importance of coordinating efforts within the UN was emphasized.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening Kyrgyzstan — Seychelles cooperation.

Finally, the head of state conveyed greetings to Patrick Herminie and invited him to visit the Kyrgyz Republic at a convenient time.