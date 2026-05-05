17:14
USD 87.42
EUR 102.10
RUB 1.17
English

Sadyr Japarov meets with Foreign Minister of Seychelles

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received Barry Faure, Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora of the Seychelles, in Cholpon-Ata. The presidential press service reported.

The parties discussed the development of bilateral cooperation, including strengthening political dialogue and expanding trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties.

The head of state noted the Kyrgyz Republic’s interest in deepening cooperation with African countries, emphasizing that, despite the geographical distance, there is significant potential for expanding cooperation.

The parties also discussed prospects for collaboration in investment, tourism, finance, and digital technology.

They expressed mutual interest in exchanging experiences to develop the tourism industry and digital transformation, as well as establishing cooperation through Tamchy Special Financial Investment Territory and Uchkun OJSC.

Barry Faure conveyed greetings from the President of the Seychelles, Patrick Herminie.

They also exchanged views on pressing international issues, including climate change and sustainable development. The importance of coordinating efforts within the UN was emphasized.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening Kyrgyzstan — Seychelles cooperation.

Finally, the head of state conveyed greetings to Patrick Herminie and invited him to visit the Kyrgyz Republic at a convenient time.
link: https://24.kg/english/372943/
views: 153
Print
Related
 Sadyr Japarov announces meeting of regions’ heads with local residents
Sadyr Japarov about his son: He is not involved in government affairs
President Sadyr Japarov comments on his recent visit to Moscow
Sadyr Japarov receives over 1,800 complaints in Osh region
 Sadyr Japarov reviews development plans for Nookat district
President orders closure of case against official who acted on Tashiev's order
Sadyr Japarov briefs Uzgen residents on work carried out by district authorities
President opens public and cultural center in Kara-Kuldzha
Sale of government positions will no longer exist in Kyrgyzstan — Japarov
Sadyr Japarov visits El Plast polymer pipe plant
Popular
Ex-Kyrgyz Foreign Minister criticizes Israeli President’s statement on sanctions Ex-Kyrgyz Foreign Minister criticizes Israeli President’s statement on sanctions
Sanctions against Kyrgyzstan: Daniyar Amangeldiev about dialogue with EU Sanctions against Kyrgyzstan: Daniyar Amangeldiev about dialogue with EU
 Sadyr Japarov announces meeting of regions’ heads with local residents  Sadyr Japarov announces meeting of regions’ heads with local residents
 President of Kyrgyzstan signs law on exchange of credit information  President of Kyrgyzstan signs law on exchange of credit information
5 May, Tuesday
16:29
Bishkek City Hall unveils Victory Day program Bishkek City Hall unveils Victory Day program
16:18
Man detained in Bishkek for attempting to bribe police officer
16:12
Wall collapse at café in Kara-Balta leaves one dead
16:03
Sadyr Japarov meets with Foreign Minister of Seychelles
15:50
China ready to invest up to $1 billion in solar power plants construction in KR