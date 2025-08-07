Kyrgyzstan and USA continue to discuss changes in migration policy

Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Meder Abakirov met with the U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation. Particular attention was paid to:

Political, trade, economic and investment spheres;

U.S. visa policy, especially in light of recent migration changes;

Organization of bilateral visits to expand partnership.

The meeting confirmed the countries commitment to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation and finding new opportunities for partnership, the Foreign Ministry noted.

It was reported in June that the United States was considering the possibility of restricting entry for citizens of 36 countries, including the Kyrgyz Republic. In July, the Department of State shortened the validity of non-immigrant visas for Kyrgyzstanis. According to the new rules, non-immigrant (tourist/business) visas will be issued for three months and for one entry only.

After this, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Imangaziev expressed concern about the visa changes at a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Lesslie Viguerie. As a result, the parties agreed to continue consultations with the aim of developing mutually acceptable solutions.