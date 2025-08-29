13:06
CSTO member states discuss illegal migration issues in Cholpon-Ata

The 28th meeting of the Coordination Council of Heads of Competent Authorities of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states on combating illegal migration has concluded in Cholpon-Ata city. The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The meeting was attended by heads of migration agencies from Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, as well as representatives of the CSTO Secretariat and the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center.

Andrey Kikot, First Deputy Head of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs and Chief of the Service on Citizenship and Registration of Foreign Nationals, was elected Chairman of the Coordination Council.

Participants discussed the migration situation in CSTO countries, exchanged best practices on cooperation between competent authorities in controlling the entry, exit, and stay of foreign citizens, and reviewed the results of the first stage of the regional operation «Illegal Migrant» conducted in 2025.

Special attention was paid to the upcoming expiration, on September 10, 2025, of the presidential decree introducing temporary measures to regulate the legal status of certain categories of foreign citizens and stateless persons in Russia. After this date, all foreigners residing illegally in the Russian Federation will be subject to deportation and subsequent entry bans under the current legislation.

The meeting participants also noted ongoing problems with the timeliness and completeness of data submission to the Interstate Information Bank, the filling of which is a treaty obligation for all CSTO members.

«Particularly important is information on individuals with criminal records, as well as those suspected or accused of crimes,» Andrey Kikot emphasized.

In the new intersessional period, the CSTO chairmanship will pass from Kyrgyzstan to Russia.
