Kyrgyzstan counts on support from Russian senators in migration policy

The relationship between Russia and Kyrgyzstan is strategic and allied. Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said at a meeting with the head of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Ulan Primov.

The meeting participants noted that the two states are linked by centuries-old history, and today they cooperate within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, the CSTO, and the SCO.

«We, of course, perceive the Kyrgyz Republic as a very important, very close partner for us. We are good neighbors, we are friends. It is clear that there is a certain range of issues that require additional attention. What needs to be discussed and resolved in no way affects the nature of our bilateral relations,» Konstantin Kosachev said.

According to the parliament members of Kyrgyzstan, Russia has been and remains an important economic partner. In the future, the countries intend to increase trade turnover to 5 billion rubles. Kyrgyzstan is also interested in cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere. Particular attention is paid to the Russian language.

«The Russian language, as you know, is our official language, enshrined in the Constitution. The Russian language is represented in our republic in all spheres of our life: in the media, in education, health care, and cultural life. We learn about the world through the Russian language. The Russian language also provides an opportunity for the citizens of our countries to realize their potential in the labor market,» Ulan Primov noted.

He added that the Kyrgyz Republic also counts on the support of Russian senators in the sphere of migration policy.

Recall, the laws regarding migrants have been recently tightened in the Russian Federation. For example, the State Duma approved three out of five bills concerning Russian migration policy. The tightening of migration policy in the Russian Federation followed the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall.