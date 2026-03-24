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Illegal channel for sending people to work in Russia uncovered in Bishkek

An illegal migration service for placing citizens of Kyrgyzstan in jobs abroad has been uncovered in the capital. The Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the investigation was conducted jointly with the Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. A raid at 1, Kadyrbay-Ata Street in Bishkek revealed that the organizers were sending citizens to work abroad without a license.

The investigation confirmed the absence of permits and documented violations of the law.

An administrative report was drawn up under Article 95 of the Code of Offenses.
link: https://24.kg/english/367238/
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