Vladimir Putin comments on migration situation in Russia

The migration situation should be comfortable for residents of any country. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at a meeting with the heads of Parliaments of the CSTO member states.

«A timely migration security concept and recommendations for improving legislation to combat illegal migration have been prepared. Both Russia and our partners are interested in this,» he said.

The president also emphasized the importance of timely measures to ensure that citizens moving from one CSTO country to another, as well as local residents, feel safe and secure. Migrants should also be proficient in the language of the country where they intend to live and work.

In addition, it is necessary to provide those moving with the opportunity to use social guarantees, Vladimir Putin added.

It is worth noting that the State Duma is currently considering several bills related to adjustments in migration policy. If adopted, 13 laws aimed at combating illegal migration will be in force in Russia by the end of the year.
