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Man detained in Bishkek for attempting to bribe police officer

A man has been detained in Bishkek for attempting to bribe a law enforcement officer, the press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district reported.

Criminal cases had earlier been initiated following a complaint from two female residents of the capital involving serious offenses.

During the investigation, the suspect allegedly offered a bribe to a police officer in an attempt to avoid liability.

The suspect, identified as Sh.S. (32), was detained while handing over the bribe and placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/372946/
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