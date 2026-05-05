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China ready to invest up to $1 billion in solar power plants construction in KR

China is ready to invest up to $1 billion in the construction of solar and wind power plants in Kyrgyzstan. The National Investment Agency reported following a meeting with a delegation from China Energy Engineering Investment.

The parties discussed cooperation in the field of renewable energy and the implementation of investment projects in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Information was also provided on the country’s investment climate and current government support measures.

«The Kyrgyz Republic views the development of renewable energy as a priority area. We are open to cooperation with international partners and are ready to support them at all stages of investment project implementation,» the statement reads.

The Chinese side expressed their willingness to invest up to $1 billion in the construction of solar and wind power plants with a total capacity of up to 700 megawatts (500 megawatts for solar and 200 megawatts for wind power plants).

Discussions on the issue will continue, the department added.
link: https://24.kg/english/372942/
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