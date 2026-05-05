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Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Baku marathon

The Baku Marathon has taken place in the capital of Azerbaijan, organizers reported.

Among the men, Turkish runner Ahmet Alkanoglu crossed the finish line first. Ukrainian runner Vitaly Shafar took second place, while Kyrgyzstani Yrskeldi Akerov took third.

Another Kyrgyzstani, retired police major general Kemelbek Kiyazov, took first place in the 70+ category. It was his first time completing the full 42-kilometer route.

Among the women in the 60+ category, Kyrgyzstani Tolgonai Shaayeva took first place.

At least 25,000 people from Azerbaijan, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and other countries took part in the marathon.
link: https://24.kg/english/372961/
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