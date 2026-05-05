Bishkek residents and visitors invited to open-air music evening

Residents of Bishkek and visitors of the capital are invited to attend a musical evening, the City Hall reported.

The event will take place on May 5 at 6 p.m. on Ala-Too Square.

The program will feature performances by creative groups from the Department of Culture of Bishkek City Hall.

«Let music unite us all under the beautiful sky of our wonderful city. We are confident that this evening will be a source of inspiration and a great opportunity to spend time with family and friends while enjoying vibrant performances. We look forward to seeing you!» the municipality said.