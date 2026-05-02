Sanctions against Kyrgyzstan: Daniyar Amangeldiev about dialogue with EU

Keremet Bank may be removed from U.S. and UK sanctions lists, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Daniyar Amangeldiev, told journalists.

According to him, the authorities continue dialogue on the issue of restrictions and have developed a special roadmap.

«We have traveled several times to the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brussels. The dialogue is ongoing, and there is progress. For example, we are told that sanctions against Keremet Bank have been imposed, yet there is no evidence of violations. There is no proof that Keremet was involved in sanctions evasion. All this can be proven, and the bank can be exempted from the restrictions. We must continue this work. There is no point in filing complaints — dialogue is needed,» Amangeldiev said.

He also emphasized that restrictions introduced by the European Union are unfounded.

Amid suspicions of evasion of sanctions against Russia, companies from other countries, including Kyrgyzstan, have also come under restrictions imposed by the EU and the United States.

In November last year, Capital Bank of Central Asia and the cross-border payments platform A7 were sanctioned by Canada.

In October 2025, the European Union added two Kyrgyz banks — Tolubay Bank and Eurasian Savings Bank — to its sanctions lists.

In August last year, the United Kingdom imposed restrictions on Kyrgyzstan’s Capital Bank and cryptocurrency exchanges Grinex (previously sanctioned by the United States) and Meer.

In February 2025, Keremet Bank was sanctioned by the United Kingdom, having earlier been added to the U.S. sanctions list.

The first restrictions against several private companies in Kyrgyzstan were introduced by the United States and the United Kingdom in June 2024.

Under its 20th sanctions package against Russia, the EU also banned the export to Kyrgyzstan of certain goods under Regulation 2026/508. These include metalworking machining centers (CN code 8457 10) and equipment for the reception, conversion, and transmission of voice, images, and other data, including switching and routing equipment (CN code 8517 62).

Kyrgyzstan has repeatedly stated that sanctions against its banks are unjustified. In 2025, President Sadyr Japarov, speaking at the United Nations, criticized Western countries for imposing restrictions on the republic, describing them as interference in internal affairs and pressure hindering the development of a still-emerging economy.