Putin urges to adopt new concept of migration policy as soon as possible

The Russian President has called for the adoption of an updated migration policy concept «as soon as possible». Vladimir Putin announced it at a board meeting of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation held in Moscow.

According to him, it should be done already this year. The updated version of the concept should include the abolition of paper migration cards and introduce support measures for compatriots wishing to return to Russia, the President believes.

He also emphasized that it is necessary to develop mechanisms to support foreigners who share Russian traditional values, want to live and work in Russia, especially those with an education and skills that are needed for the economy.

The Russian president noted that the Interior Ministry faces «serious tasks» in the migration sphere. «It is necessary to suppress illegal migration channels, to use modern tools of migration control more actively,» he said.

The previous concept of migration policy was developed in 2018 and is valid from 2019 to 2025.
