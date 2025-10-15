15:10
USD 87.45
EUR 101.07
RUB 1.09
English

MFA warns of new risks due to increased immigration controls in USA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic issued an informational statement for citizens in the United States regarding increased immigration controls in major U.S. cities. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The statement noted that federal immigration authorities are conducting measures to verify the immigration status of foreign citizens.

Kyrgyzstan’s missions in the United States are in constant contact with relevant authorities and are monitoring possible detentions of Kyrgyzstanis. If requested, consulates immediately provide consular and legal assistance, including clarification of rights and responsibilities, as well as assistance in obtaining legal representation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs again emphasized the need for citizens to strictly adhere to U.S. immigration laws.

To prevent possible adverse consequences, citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic are advised to:

  • Always carry identification documents and ensure their immigration status is up to date;
  • Refrain from participating in public events, demonstrations, and protests;
  • When interacting with immigration authorities, remain calm, exercise your right to legal counsel, and do not sign documents without translation;
  • If detained, insist on notifying the Kyrgyz Republic’s consular offices.

Emergency contacts:

  • Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the United States (Washington): +12024499822, +12022562924.
  • Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Chicago: +13129942416, +13129293442.
  •  Email: kgconsulate.washington@mfa.gov.kg, kgconsulate.chicago@mfa.gov.kg.
link: https://24.kg/english/347272/
views: 142
Print
Related
U.S. and Labor Ministry discuss cooperation in combating human trafficking
From Bishkek to New York: Story of Kasym Moldogazy, a versatile guitarist
USA introducing new rules for renewing commercial driver's licenses
Foreign Minister discusses sanctions, migration issues with US authorities
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan issues guidance on U.S. student visas
President of Kyrgyzstan and U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor hold talks
Caravan of Safe Migration organized for residents of Jalal-Abad region
Trump administration approves first arms shipment to Ukraine under PURL program
Niagara Falls to shine in Kyrgyzstan flag colors for Independence Day
CSTO member states discuss illegal migration issues in Cholpon-Ata
Popular
EU to allocate $1 billion for construction of Kambar-Ata 1 EU to allocate $1 billion for construction of Kambar-Ata 1
Ambassador of Guatemala presents credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador of Guatemala presents credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister
Hungarian-Kyrgyz Food Industry Forum to be held in Bishkek Hungarian-Kyrgyz Food Industry Forum to be held in Bishkek
Clinical guidelines for pediatric oncology approved in Kyrgyzstan Clinical guidelines for pediatric oncology approved in Kyrgyzstan
15 October, Wednesday
15:05
Hajj 2026: Tender announced for supply of vaccines for pilgrims Hajj 2026: Tender announced for supply of vaccines for...
14:54
Nighttime temperature in Bishkek to drop to +4°C
14:46
Suspect in Aisuluu murder confesses to killing pregnant woman
14:34
Fuel and lubricant supplies from Russia to Kyrgyzstan temporarily decreased
14:21
Kyrgyzstan needs $1.2 billion in investment to provide villages with clean water