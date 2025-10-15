MFA warns of new risks due to increased immigration controls in USA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic issued an informational statement for citizens in the United States regarding increased immigration controls in major U.S. cities. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The statement noted that federal immigration authorities are conducting measures to verify the immigration status of foreign citizens.

Kyrgyzstan’s missions in the United States are in constant contact with relevant authorities and are monitoring possible detentions of Kyrgyzstanis. If requested, consulates immediately provide consular and legal assistance, including clarification of rights and responsibilities, as well as assistance in obtaining legal representation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs again emphasized the need for citizens to strictly adhere to U.S. immigration laws.

To prevent possible adverse consequences, citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic are advised to:

Always carry identification documents and ensure their immigration status is up to date;

Refrain from participating in public events, demonstrations, and protests;

When interacting with immigration authorities, remain calm, exercise your right to legal counsel, and do not sign documents without translation;

If detained, insist on notifying the Kyrgyz Republic’s consular offices.