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Wall collapse at café in Kara-Balta leaves one dead

A wall collapsed at a café in Kara-Balta, killing one person, the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

According to preliminary information, the wall fell on a 19-year-old administrator, identified as K.E., who died at the scene.

According to preliminary reports, on May 4, the administrator, his younger brother, and colleagues were on the cafe’s outdoor patio. Around noon, the upper section of the wall, made of cinder blocks, collapsed. The canopy collapsed under the weight, trapping the young man under the rubble.

It was discovered that the sunshade tent over the outdoor patio was attached to the cafe building. Due to heavy rainfall, it filled with rainwater, placing additional stress on the wall and causing its collapse.

The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/372945/
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