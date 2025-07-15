Capacity of Voenno-Antonovka substation increased 2.5 times

The capacity of Voenno-Antonovka substation has been increased 2.5 times. Chui Electric Grid Enterprise reports.

It is specified that a 6.3 megavolt-ampere transformer was replaced with a new 16 megavolt-ampere transformer at the 35/10 kilowatt Voenno-Antonovka substation in the village of Kozhomkul, Sokuluk district.

The capacity of the facility has been increased 2.5 times. The company noted that the equipment had not been replaced for 50 years.

The work is being carried out by the Chui Electric Grid Enterprise with the support of the World Bank to ensure uninterrupted power supply to residents and improve the reliability of power supply in the region.