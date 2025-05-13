11:20
Cabinet Chairman congratulates first Kyrgyz woman on conquering Everest

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev congratulated mountaineer Asel Baibagysheva via video call on her successful ascent of Mount Everest.

According to the Cabinet’s press service, Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed sincere admiration for Asel Baibagysheva’s courage, resilience, and high level of professionalism.

«The Chairman of the Cabinet noted that conquering Everest in just 54 hours is not only a personal triumph for the mountaineer, but also a significant achievement for the entire nation,» the statement says.

Adylbek Kasymaliev extended his congratulations to Asel Baibagysheva on behalf of the President, the Cabinet of Ministers, and himself personally. He inquired about her well-being and wished her strong health and continued success in conquering new heights.

Asel Baibagysheva became the first — and so far, the only — Kyrgyz woman to conquer Everest, the world’s highest peak. She successfully reached the summit on May 11 and safely returned to camp on May 12.

Asel Baibagysheva is also the first Kyrgyz woman to have climbed Manaslu at an altitude of 8,000 meters without using supplemental oxygen.

Among her other notable achievements are ascents of Lenin Peak (7,134 meters), Khan Tengri (7,010 meters), Pobeda Peak (7,439 meters), and Mount Elbrus (5,642 meters).
