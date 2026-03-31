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Kyrgyzstan elected first deputy chair of Global Mountain Partnership Committee

The seventh global meeting of the Mountain Partnership concluded in the Principality of Andorra, where Kyrgyzstan was represented by Dinara Kemelova, Special Presidential Envoy for the Mountain Agenda. The Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Mountain Partnership is an alliance established in 2002, uniting more than 687 members, including 74 governments, to improve the lives of mountain communities and protect mountain ecosystems worldwide.

At the meeting, Kyrgyzstan actively promoted initiatives in the interests of mountain regions and was noted as a key supporter of the global mountain agenda. An exhibition of domestic mining products was also organized at the event.

A high-level roundtable discussion was chaired by Andorran Foreign Minister Imma Tor Faus, and was attended by delegations from Armenia, Germany, Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Montenegro, and Ecuador. In her speech, Dinara Kemelova told about the results of the Global Mountain Dialogue held in Bishkek in 2025, the initiatives announced by Sadyr Japarov, and upcoming important events, calling for the consolidation of efforts by mountain countries to advance the mountain agenda at global events.

At the panel session on climate, the Presidential Special Representative highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s efforts to advance the mountain agenda internationally, including at UN climate change forums, and announced the date of the second Global Mountain Summit Bishkek+25—October 21-23, 2027.

As part of the event, a number of bilateral meetings were held with the heads of delegations from mountain countries, as well as representatives of international organizations.

Thus, at a meeting with Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Robert Abisogomonyan, Kemelova proposed considering including mountain issues in the final decisions of the 17th Conference of the Parties on Biological Diversity, which will be held in Yerevan this October. Advancing the mountain agenda to combat desertification was discussed with Jambaltseren Tumur-Uya, State Secretary of the Ministry of Food, Agriculture, and Light Industry of Mongolia.

At the final meeting, following the election results, Kyrgyzstan was re-elected to the Mountain Partnership Steering Committee for the next four years. The Central Asian NGOs elected were the public organization Anajita from Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz organization Camp Ala-Too (alternate).

The steering committee members also unanimously elected Kyrgyzstan as the first deputy chair. Italy, the main donor to the Mountain Partnership, retained its chairmanship.

Following the meeting, members of the Mountain Partnership adopted the Andorra Declaration, which sets out a common agenda for the next four years.
link: https://24.kg/english/368155/
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