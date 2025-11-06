Kynda Pass in Naryn region closed until spring

Kynda Pass on At-Bashi — Kynda — Torugart highway in Naryn region is closed. According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan, traffic on the section from kilometer 65 to kilometer 73 is restricted from November 6 to April 1, 2026.

The closure is due to the high avalanche risk and adverse winter weather conditions.

The ministry noted that Kalmak-Ashuu Pass is expected to close in the coming days. Kara-Buura and Sary-Kyr passes in Jalal-Abad region were previously closed for the winter season.

Road services have installed warning signs and urge drivers to plan their routes in advance and take seasonal restrictions into account.