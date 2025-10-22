10:07
Kyrgyzstan to host World Cup in Mountain Sports Tourism

From November 10 to November 16, Kyrgyzstan will host the World Cup in Mountain Sports Tourism for the first time in its history, organizers announced.

The tournament will bring together athletes and tourists from around the world who will compete for a place on the podium in the harsh mountain conditions of the Tien Shan.

The event will take place near Osh, on Kerme-Too mountain range. A special rock course will be prepared there, allowing participants to demonstrate their skill and knowledge of mountain tourism and mountaineering techniques.

«We are honored to host this World Cup stage. Kyrgyzstan is a mountainous country, and there is no better place for a competition of this level. We are confident that our mountains, hospitality, and the organization of the event will leave the most positive impressions on all participants and guests,» Vladimir Agafonov, President of the Sports Tourism Federation, said.

More than 50 athletes from member states of the International Sports Tourism Federation, including Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and others, are expected to participate in the competition.

The main goals of the event are to promote the Kyrgyz Republic, develop sports, popularize sports tourism, and strengthen international ties.

The Mountain Sports Tourism World Cup is an international competition where the strongest teams from different countries complete a specially prepared route on natural rocky terrain, using mountaineering techniques. Participants demonstrate speed, teamwork, and the ability to use specialized equipment on ascents, traverses, and descents, including elements of rescue techniques. These competitions combine sport, extreme skills, and teamwork.
