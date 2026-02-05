12:04
Kyrgyzstan calls for recognizing mountain regions as climate policy priority

Kyrgyzstan has called for mountain regions to be recognized as a priority of global climate policy. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev said at the Global Summit on the Sustainable Development Goals.

He stressed the need to increase attention to mountain regions on the international climate agenda.

According to Torobaev, mountain ecosystems are among the most vulnerable to climate change. Glacier melting, changes in precipitation patterns, and the rise in extreme weather events pose long-term risks to water resources, agriculture, and energy systems both in Central Asia and beyond.

Kyrgyzstan urged the international community to consider mountain countries and regions as special zones of sustainable development, ensuring them priority access to climate finance, adaptation technologies, and monitoring systems.

Bakyt Torobaev noted that the resilience of mountain areas directly affects water and food security for millions of people, which requires systemic and coordinated international solutions.
