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 Bhutan plans to take part in Second Global Mountain Summit Bishkek+25

The Kingdom of Bhutan is hosting the second interregional working session Mountains Connect, aimed at strengthening cooperation on sustainable development in mountain regions, the administration of president of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The event has brought together representatives from more than 25 countries, including regions such as the Alps, Andes, Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Carpathians, East Africa, and the Hindu Kush—Himalaya. Discussions are focused on climate change adaptation, improving governance mechanisms, mobilizing resources, and strengthening interaction between science and policy.

Dinara Kemelova, Special Representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan for the Mountain Agenda, is also participating in the session.

She met with Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and conveyed a message from Sadyr Japarov, which reaffirmed interest in developing bilateral and multilateral cooperation and included an invitation to participate in the second Global Mountain Summit Bishkek+25. The head of the Bhutanese government noted the significant contribution of the President of Kyrgyzstan in advancing the mountain agenda at the international level and expressed appreciation for the work being done in this area. The parties reaffirmed their shared commitment to protecting vulnerable mountain ecosystems and supporting mountain populations.

Kemelova also met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, to discuss cooperation within the United Nations, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, and other international platforms, noting aligned priorities between the two countries.

During the talks with Energy and Natural Resources Minister Gem Tshering, the sides explored prospects for cooperation in hydropower, conservation of mountain ecosystems—including protection of the snow leopard—and measures to reduce the vulnerability of mountain populations to climate change.

The second Global Mountain Summit Bishkek+25 is an international event focused on sustainable mountain development, climate adaptation, and strengthening international cooperation. It marks the culmination of the Five Years of Action for the Development of Mountain Regions, declared by the UN General Assembly for 2023–2027.
link: https://24.kg/english/371398/
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