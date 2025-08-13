Russian climber dies after conquering Pobeda Peak in Kyrgyzstan

Nikolai Totmyanin, captain of the Russian national mountaineering team, died after conquering Pobeda Peak, 7,439 meters high, in Kyrgyzstan. Telegram channel SHOT reported.

The athlete suffered a heart attack. 66-year-old Nikolai Totmyanin fell ill during the descent on August 10. According to other participants in the climb, he descended on his own, realizing that he needed to get down as soon as possible. In the evening, the climber was hospitalized in Bishkek, but doctors were unable to save him — he died in the morning.

Nikolai Totmyanin was a distinguished master of sports in mountaineering, winner of the Golden Ice Axe, six-time winner of the Snow Leopard award, winner of the Piolets d’Or award for the first ascent of the north face of Jannu in Nepal (7,710 meters high), and twice conquered Everest. He had been involved in mountaineering since 1976.