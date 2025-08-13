13:36
USD 87.35
EUR 101.46
RUB 1.10
English

Russian climber dies after conquering Pobeda Peak in Kyrgyzstan

Nikolai Totmyanin, captain of the Russian national mountaineering team, died after conquering Pobeda Peak, 7,439 meters high, in Kyrgyzstan. Telegram channel SHOT reported.

The athlete suffered a heart attack. 66-year-old Nikolai Totmyanin fell ill during the descent on August 10. According to other participants in the climb, he descended on his own, realizing that he needed to get down as soon as possible. In the evening, the climber was hospitalized in Bishkek, but doctors were unable to save him — he died in the morning.

Nikolai Totmyanin was a distinguished master of sports in mountaineering, winner of the Golden Ice Axe, six-time winner of the Snow Leopard award, winner of the Piolets d’Or award for the first ascent of the north face of Jannu in Nepal (7,710 meters high), and twice conquered Everest. He had been involved in mountaineering since 1976.
link: https://24.kg/english/339454/
views: 49
Print
Related
He did it! Kyrgyz climber Eduard Kubatov conquers K2
First Kyrgyz woman receives “Snow Leopard” title in mountaineering
Kyrgyzstani Marat Niyazmat uulu raises national flag on Mount Kilimanjaro
Another Kyrgyz woman conquers Everest
Asel Baibagysheva returns to Kyrgyzstan after conquering Everest
Cabinet Chairman congratulates first Kyrgyz woman on conquering Everest
Mountaineer Eduard Kubatov conquers Himalayan peak Annapurna
Members of Kyrgyz youth team conquer Ama Dablam peak in the Himalayas
Kyrgyz climbers who conquered highest peaks welcomed in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstani Eduard Kubatov gets into Guinness Book of Records
Popular
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
Air KG Airlines ceases operations Air KG Airlines ceases operations
Cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov receives Kyrgyz passport from Cabinet Chairman Cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov receives Kyrgyz passport from Cabinet Chairman
13 August, Wednesday
13:26
Russian climber dies after conquering Pobeda Peak in Kyrgyzstan Russian climber dies after conquering Pobeda Peak in K...
13:17
Investments from Russia into Kyrgyzstan reach $279.3 million in 2024
13:10
Kyrgyzstan increases rice exports to USA
12:46
State Tax Service launches pilot project to introduce fiscal software
12:38
Traffic violators in Kyrgyzstan to have two months to retake road rules exam