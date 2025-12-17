10:16
USD 87.45
EUR 102.79
RUB 1.10
English

Mountaineer Eduard Kubatov meets with cadets of SCNS Academy

A meeting between cadets and officers of the Academy of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of the Kyrgyz Republic and Eduard Kubatov, President of the Mountaineering and Climbing Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic, Honorary Consul of Indonesia in the Kyrgyz Republic, and veteran of the national security agencies, took place.

According to the SCNS press center, Kubatov spoke about his achievements in mountaineering.

«Eduard Kubatov is among the top 50 climbers in the world. For his athletic achievements and raising the country’s mountaineering ranking, he was awarded Manas State Award, 3rd degree. The mountaineer spoke about his service in the national security agencies, whose efforts were primarily focused on eliminating external threats and combating international terrorism and extremism. The meeting was substantive and engaging,» the statement reads.

At the end of his speech, Eduard Kubatov presented his book My Everest to the academy’s library and wished success to the cadets and officers.
link: https://24.kg/english/354894/
views: 74
Print
Related
Russian climber dies after conquering Pobeda Peak in Kyrgyzstan
He did it! Kyrgyz climber Eduard Kubatov conquers K2
First Kyrgyz woman receives “Snow Leopard” title in mountaineering
Kyrgyzstani Marat Niyazmat uulu raises national flag on Mount Kilimanjaro
Another Kyrgyz woman conquers Everest
Asel Baibagysheva returns to Kyrgyzstan after conquering Everest
Cabinet Chairman congratulates first Kyrgyz woman on conquering Everest
Mountaineer Eduard Kubatov conquers Himalayan peak Annapurna
Members of Kyrgyz youth team conquer Ama Dablam peak in the Himalayas
Kyrgyzstani Eduard Kubatov gets into Guinness Book of Records
Popular
Winter fair Northern Lights opened in Koi-Tash village Winter fair Northern Lights opened in Koi-Tash village
157 complaints filed, founder arrested: Pyramid scheme exposed in Bishkek 157 complaints filed, founder arrested: Pyramid scheme exposed in Bishkek
Cameras to be installed on Kyrgyz-Tajik border Cameras to be installed on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Muras Football Tournament with participation of President starts in Bishkek Muras Football Tournament with participation of President starts in Bishkek
17 December, Wednesday
10:07
Cabinet Chairman lays capsules for construction of residential complexes Cabinet Chairman lays capsules for construction of res...
09:54
Mountaineer Eduard Kubatov meets with cadets of SCNS Academy
09:49
Uzbekistan starts supplying electricity to Tajikistan
09:45
Kyrgyzstan preparing report under IAEA Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement
09:34
First session of new Zhogorku Kenesh, election of Speaker to take place today
16 December, Tuesday
18:14
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed
17:53
Kyrgyzstan joins TRACECA multilateral permit system
17:46
Prospective pilgrims given time until December 19 to pay for Hajj
17:38
2.4 hectares of agricultural land returned to state in Jeti-Oguz district
16:24
Cache of firearms discovered on outskirts of Balykchy