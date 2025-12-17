Mountaineer Eduard Kubatov meets with cadets of SCNS Academy

A meeting between cadets and officers of the Academy of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of the Kyrgyz Republic and Eduard Kubatov, President of the Mountaineering and Climbing Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic, Honorary Consul of Indonesia in the Kyrgyz Republic, and veteran of the national security agencies, took place.

According to the SCNS press center, Kubatov spoke about his achievements in mountaineering.

«Eduard Kubatov is among the top 50 climbers in the world. For his athletic achievements and raising the country’s mountaineering ranking, he was awarded Manas State Award, 3rd degree. The mountaineer spoke about his service in the national security agencies, whose efforts were primarily focused on eliminating external threats and combating international terrorism and extremism. The meeting was substantive and engaging,» the statement reads.

At the end of his speech, Eduard Kubatov presented his book My Everest to the academy’s library and wished success to the cadets and officers.