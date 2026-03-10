Open Ice Climbing Championship of Kyrgyzstan held in Ala-Archa Gorge

The Open Ice Climbing Championship of Kyrgyzstan was held in Ala-Archa Gorge, dedicated to the 45th anniversary of the mountaineering section of Skif-Polytech mountain club, organizers reported.

According to the Directorate for Non-Olympic Sports and the Federation of Mountaineering and Sport Climbing of Kyrgyzstan, more than 40 athletes from Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Kazakhstan took part in the tournament.

The competition took place on specially prepared ice routes on the natural terrain of Ak-Sai waterfall. The waterfall is 70 meters high and consists of several cascades. It is located at an altitude of 2,700 meters above sea level.