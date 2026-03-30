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Kyrgyz Cabinet prepares new benefits for high-mountain areas

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has submitted for public discussion a draft resolution on guarantees and compensations for citizens living and working in high-mountain areas.

The document provides for the introduction of regional coefficients to wages and social benefits, as well as monthly supplements to the salaries of employees working in high-altitude settlements.

Furthermore, the draft proposes approving a new procedure for calculating length of service for the payment of such supplements.

According to the background statement, the initiative aims to streamline the system of state support in line with the updated list of high-mountain settlements approved in 2025. Currently, 430 localities are classified as such.

The draft also provides for a revision of regional coefficients: they may be reduced for 74 settlements and increased for 16. At the same time, additional guarantees will be maintained for certain areas to prevent any deterioration in living conditions.

Preliminary estimates suggest that additional expenditures from the republican budget to cover payments for residents of newly included settlements will amount to approximately 228.65 million soms.

If adopted, the resolution will enter into force upon signing.
link: https://24.kg/english/368086/
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Kyrgyz Cabinet prepares new benefits for high-mountain areas