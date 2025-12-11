Kasymaliev calls for urgent protection of mountains amid climate threats

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev addressed citizens on the occasion of International Mountain Day, emphasizing the importance of protecting mountain ecosystems and strengthening the resilience of mountainous regions in the face of climate change.

In his address, he noted that mountain areas are the most vulnerable to global environmental challenges — including glacier melt, landslides, avalanches, mudflows, forest degradation, and loss of biodiversity. According to him, these processes require decisive action from both the state and society to support adaptation and develop sustainable ecosystems.

Adylbek Kasymaliev recalled that President Sadyr Japarov’s initiative formed the basis for the Five Years of Action for the Development of Mountain Regions (2023–2027), adopted by the UN General Assembly. He stressed that Kyrgyzstan continues to advance the mountain agenda internationally and strengthen partnerships.

At the national level, he said, steps are being taken to improve living conditions in mountain regions, including infrastructure development, road construction, digitalization of public services, support for tourism, agriculture, the green economy, and expansion of the network of social institutions.

He called on citizens and international partners to support sustainable mountain development, introduce nature-based solutions, preserve flora and fauna, promote environmental awareness, and enhance international cooperation.

«May our mountains continue to give us strength, inspiration, and confidence in the future. Happy International Mountain Day!» the address says.