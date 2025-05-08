President Sadyr Japarov to attend anniversary Victory Parade in Moscow

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on May 8–9 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sagynbek Abdumutalip, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, reported.

Sadyr Japarov will take part in official events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

«President Sadyr Japarov, along with the heads of foreign states and governments, as well as veterans of the Great Patriotic War, will participate in the anniversary Victory Parade on Red Square in Moscow,» Sagynbek Abdumutalip said.

The parade unit of the National Guard of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic will also take part in the parade.

It was previously reported that Sadyr Japarov will not meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow for Victory Day celebrations.