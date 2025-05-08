11:40
USD 87.45
EUR 99.46
RUB 1.07
English

President Sadyr Japarov to attend anniversary Victory Parade in Moscow

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on May 8–9 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sagynbek Abdumutalip, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, reported.

Sadyr Japarov will take part in official events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

«President Sadyr Japarov, along with the heads of foreign states and governments, as well as veterans of the Great Patriotic War, will participate in the anniversary Victory Parade on Red Square in Moscow,» Sagynbek Abdumutalip said.

The parade unit of the National Guard of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic will also take part in the parade.

It was previously reported that Sadyr Japarov will not meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow for Victory Day celebrations.
link: https://24.kg/english/328431/
views: 132
Print
Related
Ministry launches virtual exhibition timed to 80th anniversary of Victory
Bishkek City Hall announces route for Immortal Regiment march on May 9
Over 2,500 police officers to ensure security during Victory Day celebrations
Dress rehearsal of military parade held in Bishkek
Several streets in center of Bishkek to be partially closed on May 8-9
Border Service takes over Victory Relay from Kazakhstan’s colleagues
Honor Guard of Kyrgyz National Guard to participate in Victory Parade in Moscow
Limited edition stamps issued in Kyrgyzstan for 80th anniversary of Victory
Russian servicemen from Kant airbase to participate in parade in Bishkek
Immortal Regiment march to be held in Bishkek, regions of Kyrgyzstan on May 9
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to issue gold-backed USD-pegged stablecoin USDKG Kyrgyzstan to issue gold-backed USD-pegged stablecoin USDKG
Several streets in center of Bishkek to be partially closed on May 8-9 Several streets in center of Bishkek to be partially closed on May 8-9
UFC 315: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot fight set for May 11 UFC 315: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot fight set for May 11
Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025 to represent country at Miss World 2025 pageant Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025 to represent country at Miss World 2025 pageant
8 May, Thursday
11:16
Salaries of law enforcement officers to be increased by 35 percent — President Salaries of law enforcement officers to be increased by...
11:07
Winners of “Red Carnation” contest awarded in Bishkek
10:52
President Sadyr Japarov to attend anniversary Victory Parade in Moscow
10:43
Night of Museums to take place in Bishkek on May 17
10:39
Kambar-Ata 1: Minister discusses project implementation stages with contractors