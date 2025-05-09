Victory Day events held in Naryn city

Ceremonial events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War took place in Naryn city. The press service of the Office of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in the region reported.

The commemorative ceremony began with a wreath-laying at the memorial in Tien Shan Park, followed by a moment of silence and recitation of the Quran in memory of the fallen. Then, the Immortal Regiment march was held.

A military-technical parade on the city square was opened by the commander of the Naryn garrison, Lieutenant Colonel Kiyalbek Kozubekov. Personnel from various security forces took part in the parade.

During the war years, 1,826 people were evacuated to Naryn region, all of whom were provided with housing and jobs. A total of 18,146 residents of Naryn went to the front, of whom 8,919 were killed or went missing.

The event continued with a concert program. An exhibition was also organized, featuring archival wartime letters, documents, newspapers from the war time, and drawings by schoolchildren depicting the war years.