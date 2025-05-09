Victory Day events held in Naryn city

Ceremonial events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War took place in Naryn city. The press service of the Office of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in the region reported.
The commemorative ceremony began with a wreath-laying at the memorial in Tien Shan Park, followed by a moment of silence and recitation of the Quran in memory of the fallen. Then, the Immortal Regiment march was held.
The event continued with a concert program. An exhibition was also organized, featuring archival wartime letters, documents, newspapers from the war time, and drawings by schoolchildren depicting the war years.