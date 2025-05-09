President congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Victory Day

The President congratulated the people of Kyrgyzstan on the anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

«Dear veterans and home front workers of the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945!

Esteemed citizens of the Commonwealth of Independent States!

Today, on May 9, all citizens of the Commonwealth of Independent States, all progressive humanity, and all countries of the former anti-Hitler coalition solemnly commemorate a significant date — the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945.

We remember with deep sorrow the irreparable losses suffered during the war and recall with great pride the Great Victory over fascism.

On this day, we bow our heads to the heroes who gave their lives for freedom and independence. Among them are hundreds of thousands of Kyrgyzstanis who fought at the front, worked on the home front, and endured the unimaginable burdens of war. The courage and resilience of our soldiers, women, and children were boundless. Their diligence and devotion to duty are incomparable!

The Great Victory of May 1945 was forged by all the peoples of the Soviet Union. It is, therefore, a Victory for all of us!

The Great Patriotic War became a tragedy for the entire Soviet people, but also a symbol of the immense courage and unity of our nations — a legacy that lives on and will continue to live.

We are proud that for the sake of peace and the defense of our homeland, Kyrgyzstanis fought shoulder to shoulder with representatives of all Soviet peoples.

Our grandfathers and fathers — the soldiers of the Great Patriotic War — showed the world unprecedented examples of bravery, valor, honor, and devotion to their military and civic duty, as well as to their people.

World history has never seen such extraordinary heroism and willingness for self-sacrifice for the sake of the Motherland and a brighter future for future generations as was demonstrated by the fighters of the Great Patriotic War.

On this day, as we pay tribute to all veterans, we also bow our heads before the heroes who gave their lives for the freedom and independence of our Motherland. Their feats, courage, and selflessness are remembered by many nations.

Together, we not only drove the enemy from the territory of our homeland — the USSR — but also brought freedom and independence to the peoples of enslaved Europe, Asia, and Africa.

But the Victory was forged not only on the battlefields. Thousands of Soviet citizens, under the slogan «Everything for the front,» labored on the home front. Enduring severe hardships, often going without food and sleep, they made an invaluable contribution to the combat readiness of our soldiers. Their only desire was to hear the cherished word «Victory!» — and they brought that bright day closer in every way they could. Their contribution cannot be overstated.

The courage, bravery, and resilience of our soldiers at the front, combined with the persistent and tireless work of workers, peasants, women, and children, laid the foundation of our common Victory.

For 80 years now, we have remembered and honored the heroism of those who fought, worked for the sake of the front, and endured the horrors of war.

May the memory of those who gave their lives for our freedom remain an eternal guide in our pursuit of peace and prosperity. May their heroism and courage serve as an example for today’s young servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

It is our duty to safeguard and pass on the value of peace to the next generations, so they never forget the immeasurable and tremendous sacrifices of our ancestors and the consequences of that terrible war that claimed the lives of tens of millions of innocent people.

With pride and reverence, we celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory, and no matter what, the heroic deeds of those who fought in the Great Patriotic War will never be forgotten.

Glory to the heroes! Glory to the victors! Eternal memory to the heroes of the Great Patriotic War!

Happy 80th Anniversary of the Great Victory!" the congratulatory message reads.