Victory Day military parade held in Bishkek

A military parade was held in Bishkek in honor of Victory Day.

At the start of the event, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov laid flowers at the Eternal Flame on Victory Square, after which he arrived at the central square. There he congratulated those gathered on the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and officially opened the parade.

The parade began with military equipment from the Great Patriotic War— the legendary T-34 tank led the column. It was followed by modern military equipment. The military showcased Bayraktar, Aksungur, and Akinci drones. Pechora and S-300 surface-to-air missile systems were also demonstrated.

The event concluded with helicopters and fighter jets flying over the square.
