Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on 80th anniversary of Victory

President Sadyr Japarov congratulated Kyrgyzstanis on the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Congratulations from the head of state:

«Dear veterans of the Great Patriotic War! Dear home front workers! Dear compatriots!

Today, together with the member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, we celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory in the Great Patriotic War. May 9 — Great Victory Day — is a sacred day that unites every generation of hundreds of peoples! This is a special date that reminds us of the unbending will, dedication and heroism of our ancestors! That is why the precept «No one is forgotten, nothing is forgotten!» is pronounced from the bottom of our hearts today.

We bow our heads in memory of the millions of people who died on the battlefield. We pay eternal tribute to our veterans who returned home with Victory, as well as to the home front workers who, supporting the front, sent everything they had earned and mined to the needs of the army!

First of all, I congratulate you with all my heart on the Great Victory Day, which gave us a peaceful sky and a calm life! May peace always reign in our beloved Kyrgyzstan!

The most terrible tragedy in the history of mankind — World War II, which took millions of lives, including the grave consequences of the Great Patriotic War still cause pain and sad memories.

The unleashing of war by Germany and its allies, the attack on the USSR in 1941 disrupted the peaceful life of the countries of Europe, Asia and Africa, resulting in unbearable suffering and bloodshed.

Almost all the men from the Central Asian states went to the front. Every fourth resident of Kyrgyzstan fought against Nazi Germany, and, unfortunately, half of them did not return from the war, and many of those who did return were wounded and disabled.

We proudly remember our ancestors who fought shoulder to shoulder with representatives of all the peoples of the Soviet Union.

They showed the whole world an example of heroism and fearlessness inherited from the great Manas.

We are proud of such heroes as Cholponbai Tuleberdiev and Akmatysh Tumonbaev, who covered the embrasure of the enemy pillbox with their bodies, Duishenkul Shopokov and Nikolai Ananyev — participants of the legendary defense of Moscow as part of the 28 Panfilov men, Ismailbek Taranchiev, who directed a burning plane into an enemy column, Dair Asanov, who distinguished himself with heroism on the Ukrainian front, Kaliynur Usenbekov and Akmatbek Suyunbaev, who distinguished themselves in the Battle of Berlin operation. We will never forget the names of thousands of heroes who accomplished such feats.

During the war, such fearless Kyrgyzstanis stood at the forefront and defended the honor and dignity of our people. Therefore, every soldier who showed valor at the front is a hero for us!

Over 360,000 of our compatriots went to the front — this is a quarter of the population of the republic at that time. New research proves that many more people from Kyrgyzstan went to war than it was previously thought, and the heroism of our soldiers was even greater. This shows how much our historians have to do to perpetuate the feat of our ancestors.

During the war, special attention was paid to the development of the military industry in Kyrgyzstan using local natural resources. Due to military necessity, more than 30 industrial enterprises from Russia, Belarus and other republics were evacuated to our country. In a short time, Krasny Shveynik factory, Krasny Metallist plants, Frunze Plant, the Osh Silk Factory, the Kant and Belovodsk sugar factories and others were launched, which became the most important sources of supply for the front.

The Kadamdzhai antimony, Khaidarkan mercury plants, Ak-Tyuz lead plant, as well as Kashka-Suu plant for processing rare earth metals were built and put into operation in the republic. Bullets cast from Kyrgyz lead and explosives with the addition of mercury mined in Kyrgyzstan were supplied from industrial enterprises for military needs.

A 10-hour working day was set at factories and plants. Women, teenagers, and old people who remained on the home front worked tirelessly, despite the hardships and fatigue, inspired by the slogan: «Hunger can be satisfied, clothes can be repaired, the main thing is that Victory Day will come!»

It is important to note that from 1941 to 1945, Kyrgyzstan trained thousands of specialists: machine gunners, mortarmen, riflemen of the 1st and 2nd categories, as well as nurses, medical instructors, and others.

No one will forget how in February 1942, at the height of the Great Patriotic War, a special delegation from Kyrgyzstan delivered 52 train cars with food to besieged Leningrad, thereby supporting the spirit, civic fortitude and unity of the city’s residents.

In addition, during the war, more than 16,000 people were evacuated from Leningrad to Kyrgyzstan, including about 3,500 children, who had not yet known either the joys or the sorrows of life. Our people sheltered them as family members, raised and educated them with care and warmth. One of the striking examples is the feat of the then 16-year-old secretary of the village council Toktogon Altybasarova from Issyk-Kul region, who sheltered and surrounded with maternal care 150 exhausted, sick and orphaned children from Leningrad. Her life path and selflessness became a symbol of a true feat.

Thus, from the heroes who covered the embrasure with their bodies, like Cholponbai, to women on the home front, like Toktogon Altybasarova, our compatriots showed unparalleled courage, boundless patience and became the embodiment of human dignity and moral strength.

Such stories are evidence of the unbreakable brotherhood and unity of the Soviet people, and there are hundreds of them in our history.

I signed a decree, according to which participants of the Great Patriotic War, disabled war veterans, concentration camp prisoners who were captured as children, holders of the medal «For the Defense of Leningrad» and other categories of citizens are paid 10,000 soms monthly.

In accordance with another decree, adopted recently, each veteran of the Great Patriotic War in the country was provided with a one-time financial assistance in the amount of 100,000 soms.

Each veteran sitting here with orders and medals on their chests and giving special solemnity to the holiday of the Great Victory is not just a participant of the war or a worker of the home front, they are real heroes who gave us a happy and peaceful life.

Dear veterans! May you remain honored guests at the most important holidays of our country year after year! Congratulations on the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory!"