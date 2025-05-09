Leaders of various countries congratulate people of Kyrgyzstan on Victory Day

The Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan congratulated Sadyr Japarov and the people of Kyrgyzstan on Victory Day. The press service of the head of state reported.

«This great holiday is a vivid symbol of the unbending fortitude and unquenchable courage of our fraternal peoples, their heroic struggle for peace, tranquility and freedom.

I am convinced that the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, based on the principles of eternal friendship and good neighborliness, thanks to high-level meetings and the implementation of all agreements, will undoubtedly reach a completely new level,» Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s congratulatory message says.

This historic date is a symbol of true heroism, unbending will and dedication of all peoples who defended freedom and independence. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

«The memory of the unparalleled feat of the victors lives in the hearts of descendants and will serve as a moral guide for future generations.

I am confident that the bonds of centuries-old friendship between our peoples, who have gone through the most difficult trials of the bloodiest war in the history of mankind, will continue to grow stronger, remaining a solid foundation for strategic partnership and alliance between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s congratulatory message reads.

«On ​​this significant day, we remember with a special feeling of gratitude and pride the names of those who courageously fought for the peaceful life of future generations and the happy future of all mankind, as well as home front workers who, with their tireless and selfless work, brought the bright Victory Day closer.

I am convinced that the eternal memory of the exploits and heroism of our ancestors will continue to serve as a solid foundation for further strengthening the relations of friendship and comprehensive cooperation between our countries,» the congratulatory message of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov says.

«This day, decades later, still stands among the important historical events that bring our countries and peoples closer together, as an example of unity, solidarity and resilience in the face of severe trials. The memory of the Great Victory is passed down from generation to generation, inspiring us to new important achievements.

I am convinced that the common historical heritage, based on the unshakable spirit of universal victory in the Great Patriotic War, will continue to serve as a solid foundation for the relations of friendship and creative cooperation for the sake of the well-being and harmonious development of our countries and peoples,» the congratulatory telegram of the head of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon reads.