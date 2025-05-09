President of Russia congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Victory Day

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin congratulated the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, and the people of Kyrgyzstan on the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

«In our countries, we deeply honor the memory of those whose unparalleled heroism on the battlefields and selfless labor on the home front made it possible to defeat the Nazi invaders.

I am confident that the noble traditions of friendship and mutual support, passed down to us by the generation of victors, will continue to serve as a solid foundation for the development of strategic partnership and alliance relations between our nations,» Vladimir Putin’s congratulatory message reads.