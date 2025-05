Servicemen of Kyrgyzstan took part in the military parade held in Moscow. The republic was represented by a unit of the National Guard of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The parade contingent marching across Red Square was led by Colonel Nurbek Duishenbayev.

President Sadyr Japarov is also in Moscow, participating in the events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.