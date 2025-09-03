15:43
USD 87.38
EUR 101.75
RUB 1.08
English

Parade in Beijing: Xi Jinping, Putin, Japarov see PLA’s latest weaponry

A military parade was held at Tiananmen Square in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the victory over militarist Japan. Among the honored guests were Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the parade, the latest weaponry of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China was showcased. This included anti-aircraft and anti-ship systems, notably the new LY-1 naval laser air defense system. Modern counter-drone technologies were also displayed, including anti-drone missiles, artillery units, and electronic warfare complexes.

Unmanned aerial vehicles for combat and reconnaissance, medium-range Dongfeng-17 ballistic missiles, and the newest intercontinental Dongfeng-5C ballistic missiles were also presented on the square.
link: https://24.kg/english/342057/
views: 159
Print
Related
China grants trial visa-free entry to Russian citizens
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Beijing as part of working visit to China
PM Modi's visit to boost China-India relations: Chinese envoy to India
Sadyr Japarov attends event ahead of SCO summit in Tianjin
Sadyr Japarov holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping
SCO Summit: President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in China
President of Kyrgyzstan to leave for China after Independence Day celebrations
SCO as a model of building new type of international relations
More than 500 Kyrgyz civil servants to be sent to China for training
President Sadyr Japarov launches construction of Barskoon–Bedel road
Popular
Kyrgyzstan's public debt grows by 33.2 percent for year Kyrgyzstan's public debt grows by 33.2 percent for year
24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day 24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day
CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Turkmenistan CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Turkmenistan
QR payments in Kyrgyzstan increase 20-fold compared to 2024 QR payments in Kyrgyzstan increase 20-fold compared to 2024
3 September, Wednesday
15:35
Russia’s fuel export ban does not affect EAEU countries, including Kyrgyzstan Russia’s fuel export ban does not affect EAEU countrie...
15:27
Kyrgyzstan among top five clothing suppliers for Russia
15:17
Over 19 percent of school teachers in Kyrgyzstan are of retirement age
15:09
Korea allocates $8.4 million for digitalization of Parliament’s work in KR
15:05
Kyrgyzstan plans to close transit corridor for car imports into EAEU