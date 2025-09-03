Parade in Beijing: Xi Jinping, Putin, Japarov see PLA’s latest weaponry

A military parade was held at Tiananmen Square in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the victory over militarist Japan. Among the honored guests were Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the parade, the latest weaponry of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China was showcased. This included anti-aircraft and anti-ship systems, notably the new LY-1 naval laser air defense system. Modern counter-drone technologies were also displayed, including anti-drone missiles, artillery units, and electronic warfare complexes.

Unmanned aerial vehicles for combat and reconnaissance, medium-range Dongfeng-17 ballistic missiles, and the newest intercontinental Dongfeng-5C ballistic missiles were also presented on the square.