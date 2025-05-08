Ministry launches virtual exhibition timed to 80th anniversary of Victory

The Archive Service of the Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies of Kyrgyzstan has launched a virtual exhibition «Together in the Fight Against Fascism,» dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

According to the ministry’s press service, the exhibition features 269 photo documents and 9 audio recordings of speeches by prominent cultural figures, collected from the funds of central state archives and the archive of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.