11:40
USD 87.45
EUR 99.46
RUB 1.07
English

Ministry launches virtual exhibition timed to 80th anniversary of Victory

The Archive Service of the Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies of Kyrgyzstan has launched a virtual exhibition «Together in the Fight Against Fascism,» dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

According to the ministry’s press service, the exhibition features 269 photo documents and 9 audio recordings of speeches by prominent cultural figures, collected from the funds of central state archives and the archive of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The exhibition is available online via the link.
link: https://24.kg/english/328426/
views: 134
Print
Related
President Sadyr Japarov to attend anniversary Victory Parade in Moscow
Bishkek City Hall announces route for Immortal Regiment march on May 9
Over 2,500 police officers to ensure security during Victory Day celebrations
Dress rehearsal of military parade held in Bishkek
Several streets in center of Bishkek to be partially closed on May 8-9
Border Service takes over Victory Relay from Kazakhstan’s colleagues
President of Uzbekistan shows interest in insulin syringes made in Kyrgyzstan
Exhibition of children's drawings to take place at Gapar Aitiev museum
Honor Guard of Kyrgyz National Guard to participate in Victory Parade in Moscow
Limited edition stamps issued in Kyrgyzstan for 80th anniversary of Victory
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to issue gold-backed USD-pegged stablecoin USDKG Kyrgyzstan to issue gold-backed USD-pegged stablecoin USDKG
Several streets in center of Bishkek to be partially closed on May 8-9 Several streets in center of Bishkek to be partially closed on May 8-9
UFC 315: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot fight set for May 11 UFC 315: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot fight set for May 11
Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025 to represent country at Miss World 2025 pageant Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025 to represent country at Miss World 2025 pageant
8 May, Thursday
11:16
Salaries of law enforcement officers to be increased by 35 percent — President Salaries of law enforcement officers to be increased by...
11:07
Winners of “Red Carnation” contest awarded in Bishkek
10:52
President Sadyr Japarov to attend anniversary Victory Parade in Moscow
10:43
Night of Museums to take place in Bishkek on May 17
10:39
Kambar-Ata 1: Minister discusses project implementation stages with contractors