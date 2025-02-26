Large-scale embezzlement uncovered in Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan

Cases of large-scale embezzlement have been uncovered in the Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan. The Defense Ministry reported.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, a joint inspection was conducted at one of the military units in collaboration with the State Committee for National Security’s (SCNS) military counterintelligence department and the Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Bishkek garrison. The investigation revealed that officials had illegally appropriated material assets worth 1,297,122 soms.

A criminal case has been initiated under Article 210 (embezzlement or misappropriation of entrusted property) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The investigation is being conducted by the Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Bishkek garrison.

It was reported earlier that SCNS officers, together with military counterintelligence agents, detained several servicemen from the Ministry of Defense.

The number of suspects, their names, ranks, positions, and the state they may have been working for have not been disclosed.