13:23
USD 87.45
EUR 91.56
RUB 1.00
English

Large-scale embezzlement uncovered in Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan

Cases of large-scale embezzlement have been uncovered in the Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan. The Defense Ministry reported.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, a joint inspection was conducted at one of the military units in collaboration with the State Committee for National Security’s (SCNS) military counterintelligence department and the Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Bishkek garrison. The investigation revealed that officials had illegally appropriated material assets worth 1,297,122 soms.

A criminal case has been initiated under Article 210 (embezzlement or misappropriation of entrusted property) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The investigation is being conducted by the Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Bishkek garrison.

It was reported earlier that SCNS officers, together with military counterintelligence agents, detained several servicemen from the Ministry of Defense.

The number of suspects, their names, ranks, positions, and the state they may have been working for have not been disclosed.
link: https://24.kg/english/321118/
views: 174
Print
Related
KTRK management named in criminal case on large-scale embezzlement
Officials appropriate property worth 6.7 million soms at former Gansi center
Defense Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan agree to develop partnership
Head of Kyrgyz Pochtasy office detained for embezzlement of pensioners' money
Director of kindergarten appropriates salary of employee in Batken
Saudi Arabia to help Kyrgyzstan develop civil defense
Central Asian countries increase defense spending
Culture Ministry officials embezzle money of World Nomad Games participants
Russian specialists to help Defense Ministry create repair depot
Tax officers of Bazar-Korgon embezzle money collected from vendors
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign historic border agreement Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign historic border agreement
Cabinet Chairman discusses investment attraction with business Cabinet Chairman discusses investment attraction with business
Swimmer from Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov wins gold in USA Swimmer from Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov wins gold in USA
Moratorium on business inspections lifted in Kyrgyzstan Moratorium on business inspections lifted in Kyrgyzstan
26 February, Wednesday
12:47
Parliament approves Mirbek Mambetaliev for post of Minister of Culture Parliament approves Mirbek Mambetaliev for post of Mini...
12:40
Historical series dedicated to 80th anniversary of Victory to be filmed in KR
12:33
Minimum salary of cultural workers is 6,000 soms
12:26
Body of Zarina Obirova, who went missing in Gidrostroitel, found in field
12:09
USA to launch registry of illegal immigrants