Kyrgyz Agroholding to supply individual rations for Defense Ministry

Kyrgyz Agroholding JSC signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan to supply individual rations for military personnel. The Ministry of Agriculture’s press service reported.

The products fully comply with the standards approved by Cabinet Resolution No. 44 of February 16, 2021, as well as with the requirements of the Ministry of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Earlier, the company successfully implemented a pilot project supplying the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security. Based on that experience, the composition and quality of the rations were refined and improved.

The signed contract paves the way for full-scale supplies. According to the company, this is a contribution to providing the army with quality nutrition and strengthening the country’s food security.
