President approves Kyrgyzstan's civil defense plans for 2026

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree approving the main planning documents in the field of civil defense for 2026.

According to the decree, the following documents were approved:

The Civil Defense Preparation Plan of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2026;

The Staffing Plan for the Governing Bodies of the State Civil Defense System for 2026.

The documents determine the preparation procedures for ministries, departments, local government bodies, and all organizations, regardless of ownership.

All government agencies, regional state administrations, City Halls, and organizations must develop sectoral and regional civil defense preparation plans within one month, in coordination with the authorized body.

Departments are required to ensure that all activities stipulated in the national plan are carried out within the approved budget and staffing levels.

The decree repealed document No. 54 of February 17, 2025, which determined similar plans for 2025.

The decree will come into force in 10 days.