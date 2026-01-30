13:37
USD 87.45
EUR 104.66
RUB 1.14
English

President approves Kyrgyzstan's civil defense plans for 2026

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree approving the main planning documents in the field of civil defense for 2026.

According to the decree, the following documents were approved:

  • The Civil Defense Preparation Plan of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2026;
  • The Staffing Plan for the Governing Bodies of the State Civil Defense System for 2026.

The documents determine the preparation procedures for ministries, departments, local government bodies, and all organizations, regardless of ownership.

All government agencies, regional state administrations, City Halls, and organizations must develop sectoral and regional civil defense preparation plans within one month, in coordination with the authorized body.

Departments are required to ensure that all activities stipulated in the national plan are carried out within the approved budget and staffing levels.

The decree repealed document No. 54 of February 17, 2025, which determined similar plans for 2025.

The decree will come into force in 10 days.
link: https://24.kg/english/359945/
views: 157
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to consolidate state defense enterprises into single structure
Sadyr Japarov makes defense appointments
Corruption scheme uncovered in Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz Agroholding to supply individual rations for Defense Ministry
Large-scale embezzlement uncovered in Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
Defense Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan agree to develop partnership
Saudi Arabia to help Kyrgyzstan develop civil defense
Central Asian countries increase defense spending
Russian specialists to help Defense Ministry create repair depot
Air Defense Forces of Kyrgyzstan receive new Mi-17 helicopter
Popular
No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus
Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking
Gold prices in Kyrgyzstan grow amid rising global prices Gold prices in Kyrgyzstan grow amid rising global prices
Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement
30 January, Friday
12:17
Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damag...
12:11
Almost a million children in Kyrgyzstan live below poverty line
12:05
President approves Kyrgyzstan's civil defense plans for 2026
11:51
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agree on radio frequencies along border
11:43
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan plans to open drug addicts rehabilitation center