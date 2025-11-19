Company CEO and her daughter suspected of stealing $1.47 million

The CEO of a company and her daughter are suspected of embezzling $1.47 million. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

According to the department, a citizen F.T. filed a written complaint with the police.

«He stated that the general director of the LLC F.R., A.Zh., and her daughter A.B., having gained his trust under the pretext of investing in a project in the village of Chok-Tal in Issyk-Kul region, took possession of his money. According to the complainant, from August 26, 2024 to July 4, 2025, he transferred a total of $1,476,844 to them,» the statement says.

The investigative service of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district opened a criminal case under the article «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As part of the investigation, A.Zh., 53, was detained on suspicion of involvement. She has been placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

Police are urging anyone who may have been affected by the actions of the suspects, or who has additional information, to call:

0706939696, 0995950940, 0505106565 or 102.