09:45
USD 87.45
EUR 101.55
RUB 1.07
English

Sadyr Japarov makes defense appointments

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov made defense appointments. The presidential press service reported.

According to the press service, the president signed an order appointing Tariel Otonbaev as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and First Deputy Minister of Defense.

Open sources indicate that Colonel Tariel Otonbaev is a graduate of a tank academy. Until 2016, he served as Deputy Chief of the Personnel Department of the General Staff of the Ministry of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic, then as Acting Chief of the Personnel Department of the General Staff of the Ministry of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic.

By another order, the head of state relieved Almazbek Karasartov of his post as Deputy Minister of Defense and Commander of the Southwestern Operational Command of the Armed Forces.

Azizbek Baibalaev and Almazbek Kulmurzaev were appointed Deputy Ministers of Defense. The president also signed the corresponding orders.
link: https://24.kg/english/346691/
views: 58
Print
Related
Nurgazy Asylbekov appointed Mayor of Talas
Magomed Musaev appointed advisor to head of Asian Wrestling Federation
New Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Zarina Chimyrova appointed head of Tokmak's Department of Culture
President of Kyrgyzstan grants his advisor Koichiev special status
Minister of Water Resources of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy
Taalaibek Turgunov appointed Director of Issyk-Kul Musical and Drama Theater
New kazy appointed in Osh region
Chyngyz Esengul uulu appointed Kyrgyzstan's trade representative in Turkey
Personnel changes take place at State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports
Popular
Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight
Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs
Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit
10 October, Friday
09:40
Saudi Fund for Development, Cabinet discuss construction of Kambarata-1 HPP Saudi Fund for Development, Cabinet discuss constructi...
09:33
Sadyr Japarov makes defense appointments
9 October, Thursday
20:40
Sadyr Japarov participates in Central Asia —Russia Summit in Dushanbe
20:30
Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon hold talks in Dushanbe
18:16
World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027
17:36
SDMK selects airline to transport pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan for Hajj
17:29
Russia and Tajikistan sign agreement on development of labor migration