Sadyr Japarov makes defense appointments

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov made defense appointments. The presidential press service reported.

According to the press service, the president signed an order appointing Tariel Otonbaev as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and First Deputy Minister of Defense.

Open sources indicate that Colonel Tariel Otonbaev is a graduate of a tank academy. Until 2016, he served as Deputy Chief of the Personnel Department of the General Staff of the Ministry of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic, then as Acting Chief of the Personnel Department of the General Staff of the Ministry of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic.

By another order, the head of state relieved Almazbek Karasartov of his post as Deputy Minister of Defense and Commander of the Southwestern Operational Command of the Armed Forces.

Azizbek Baibalaev and Almazbek Kulmurzaev were appointed Deputy Ministers of Defense. The president also signed the corresponding orders.