Pawnshop employee in Kant suspected of embezzling 4 million soms

A pawnshop employee in Chui region has been detained on suspicion of embezzlement and misappropriation of entrusted property. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

According to police, on January 11, citizen Ts.K., 27, filed a complaint with the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Ata district. She requested action against the pawnshop employee in Kant town.

The investigation established that citizen S.M., 40, while working as an expert appraiser, cashier and a financially responsible person, issued fictitious loans at inflated rates and misappropriated the funds.

According to preliminary information, the suspect may have embezzled approximately 4 million soms between November 2024 and December 31, 2025.

A criminal case has been opened on this incident under Article 210 «Misappropriation and embezzlement of entrusted property» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The suspect was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.