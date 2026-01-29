20:23
Foreigner suspected of embezzling 7 million soms in Chui region

A foreigner suspected of embezzlement and misappropriation of funds on an especially large scale has been detained in Chui region. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to the department, a representative of the board of directors of Ingosstrakh CJSC, Y.N., filed a report with the police on January 5.

The report stated that from April to December 2025, certain employees of individual entrepreneur D.A.R., while selling compulsory motor third-party liability insurance policies, embezzled and misappropriated 7,085,708 soms before fleeing.

A criminal case has been opened under the article «Embezzlement and misappropriation of entrusted property» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During operational investigative activities, police identified the suspect. He is a foreign citizen, A.A.,41. He was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

Investigation into the criminal case is currently ongoing. Law enforcement agencies are investigating all the circumstances of the incident, as well as any possible accomplices.
